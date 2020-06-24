Search

George R.R. Martin to release ‘Game of Thrones’ book ‘Winds of Winter’ in 2021: “I am pleased with the way things are going”

June 24, 2020

The 'Game of Thrones' author says he is "pleased with the way things are going"

Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin has given more information on the upcoming new book Winds of Winter, eyeing a 2021 release date.

Martin shared more information in a new blog post on his website, saying he had spent “long hours” writing during the coronavirus lockdown, but also had developed “cabin fever”.

“If nothing else, the enforced isolation has helped me write,” Martin began. “I am spending long hours every day on The Winds of Winter, and making steady progress.

“I finished a new chapter yesterday, another one three days ago, another one the previous week. But no, this does not mean that the book will be finished tomorrow or published next week. It’s going to be a huge book, and I still have a long way to go.”

He added: “I have bad days, which get me down, and good days, which lift me up, but all in all I am pleased with the way things are going.”

The author clarified he’s planning to be finished in 2021, when he acknowledged the cancellation of CoNZealand and his trip to Wellington in New Zealand, which he also hopes to reschedule for next year.

“The last thing I need right now is a long interruption that might cost me all the momentum I have built up,” he said. “I can always visit Wellington next year, when I hope that both Covid-19 and THE WINDS OF WINTER will be done.”

The Winds of Winter is set to be the sixth book in the Song of Ice and Fire series, with A Dream of Spring to follow.

