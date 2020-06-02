The Pokemon Company has announce that more information about their upcoming expansions for Pokemon Sword and Shield is coming tomorrow at 9am BST.

The announcement was made by The Pokemon Company on Twitter, which is the first update we’ve received since the Nintendo Direct Mini back in March.

Both expansions are set to incorporate massive changes to Pokemon Sword and Shield by adding brand new environments and all new Pokemon, as well as other unknown improvements to the game.

Expansion 1 entitled The Isle of Armor is set to release some time this month, with expansion 2, The Crown Tundra, aiming for a release date towards the end of the year.

The Isle of Armor is set around a dojo where players will be able to hone their skills and receive the legendary Pokemon, Kubfu. The adventure revolves around two towers filled with challenges for you, Kubfu and your Pokémon to undertake. Completing these towers will reward you with new evolutions of Kubfu.

A recent datamine the Pokemon Home app seemed to hint that the Pokemon Sword and Shield upcoming DLC would add 21 new items and moves, teasing that the DLC could possibly add additional Pokemon alongside Kubfu.

There has been no updates on The Crown Tundra yet, but The Isle of Armor is set to release by the end of June.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is the latest entry in the series and is out now for the Nintendo Switch. The expansion pass is also available via the Nintendo eShop, granting access to both DLCs as they become available.

The post ‘Pokemon Sword and Shield’ DLC news to be announced tomorrow appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.