Here's Everything New on Netflix in June 2020—And What's Leaving

June brings the eagerly anticipated returns of many of Netflix’s original series,
including the fifth season of Queer Eye, which drops on June 5. This time around, the Fab Five head to Philadelphia to help 10 people looking to change their lives for the better, ranging from a gay clergyman struggling with his sexual identity to a new working mom trying to find balance. Also hitting the streaming platform this month are new seasons of Dating Around, The Politician, 13 Reasons Why and Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.
While this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, you can relive its past thrills with the new original documentary Spelling the Dream, debuting June 3, which follows four hopeful competitors as it explores Indian American students’ unique success in the competition. Other original documentaries joining the platform this month are Athlete A, which delves into the sexual abuse scandal surrounding USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, and Home Game, which takes an in-depth look at sports across the world.
There’s also an abundance of films coming to the platform. Spike Lee remixes the war movie narrative with his original film, Da 5 Bloods, in which four black vets return to Vietnam to confront the ugly truth about the war they fought and the way they were received when they came back home. Other noteworthy movies to catch this month on Netflix are Lady Bird, Frost/Nixon, and Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in June 2020
June 2
Fuller House: The Farewell Season
True: Rainbow Rescue
June 3
Spelling the Dream
June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M’entends-tu?
June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
June 10
Curon
Lenox Hill
Reality Z
June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
Pokémon Journeys: The Series .
The Search
The Woods
June 13
Alexa & Katie Part 4
June 14
Marcella: Season 3
June 17
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way To Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I’m Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aquí
June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
June 30
Adú
BNA
George Lopez: We’ll Do It For Half
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in June 2020
June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car (1977)
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
June 2
Alone: Season 6
Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On: Season 1
June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
June 5
Hannibal: Season 1-3
June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
June 8
Before I Fall
June 10
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Middle Men
My Mister: Season 1
June 11
Pose: Season 2
June 12
ONE PIECE: Alabasta
ONE PIECE: East Blue
ONE PIECE: Enter Chopper at the Winter Island
ONE PIECE: Entering into the Grand Line
June 13
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
June 15
Underdogs
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
June 21
Goldie
June 22
Dark Skies
June 26
Straight Up
June 29
Bratz: The Movie
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in June 2020
June 1
The King’s Speech
June 3
God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
June 4
A Perfect Man
June 7
Equilibrium
From Paris with Love
June 9
Mad Men: Season 1-7
June 10
Standoff
June 11
Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell: Series 1
June 12
Dragonheart
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart: Battle for the Heartfire
June 13
Cutie and the Boxer
June 16
The Stanford Prison Experiment
June 22
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
June 24
Avengers: Infinity War
June 27
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
June 29
The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Season 1-2
June 30
21
The Amityville Horror
The Andy Griffith Show: Season 1-8
Blow
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Brooklyn’s Finest
Center Stage
Chasing Amy
Cheers: Season 1-11
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
Click
Cloverfield
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Duchess
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Ghost Rider
Happyish: Season 1
Here Alone
Inception
Instructions Not Included
The Invention of Lying
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kiss the Girls
The Last Samurai
Limitless: Season 1
Little Monsters
Mansfield Park
The Mask of Zorro
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Minority Report
Patriot Games
Philadelphia
The Polar Express
Race to Witch Mountain
The Ring
Scary Movie
Sliver
Stuart Little 2
Tremors
Tremors 2: Aftershocks
Tremors 3: Back to Perfection
Tremors 4: The Legend Begins
Tremors 5: Bloodline
What Lies Beneath
Yes Man