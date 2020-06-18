Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Weezer perform stripped-back ‘Hero’ on ‘Fallon’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Josh Martin • June 18, 2020

Led by piano instead of guitars

Weezer have performed a stripped-back version of their recent single ‘Hero’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 

The remotely recorded performance is set in frontman Rivers Cuomo’s living room where he plays piano, while the rest of the band’s parts are superimposed onto a television in the corner. Watch it below:

‘Hero’ is taken from the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Van Weezer’, the release of which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the forthcoming album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”.

Weezer have shared the singles ‘End of the Game’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Blue Dream’ so far. The last of those was premiered in an episode of The Simpsons.

Fans will recognise Cuomo’s living room from his Island in the Zoom Sessions series, where he covers famous songs. So far, he’s released versions of Green Day‘s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’, Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, and most recently, ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Weezer confirmed the rescheduled dates for their postponed ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy in the UK and Ireland last week, after its inaugural European leg of the stint was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, it was announced the US leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ 2020 had also been shelved. New dates are yet to be revealed.

The post Watch Weezer perform stripped-back ‘Hero’ on ‘Fallon’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 2 2
  1. nogona1953
    nogona1953 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website.........HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  2. alvinlee59897
    alvinlee I Make Money At H0me.Let’s start work offered by Google!!Yes,this is definitely the most financially rewarding Job I’ve had . Last Monday I bought a great Lotus Elan after I been earning $9534 this-last/5 weeks and-a little over, $10k last month . . I started this four months/ago and immediately started to bring home minimum $97 per/hr Heres what I do...................................................... tr.im/BizSalary
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.