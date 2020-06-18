Watch Weezer perform stripped-back ‘Hero’ on ‘Fallon’

Weezer have performed a stripped-back version of their recent single ‘Hero’ on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The remotely recorded performance is set in frontman Rivers Cuomo’s living room where he plays piano, while the rest of the band’s parts are superimposed onto a television in the corner. Watch it below:

‘Hero’ is taken from the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Van Weezer’, the release of which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking about the forthcoming album with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe last year, Cuomo said it was “all just guitars”.

Weezer have shared the singles ‘End of the Game’, ‘Hero’ and ‘Blue Dream’ so far. The last of those was premiered in an episode of The Simpsons.

Fans will recognise Cuomo’s living room from his Island in the Zoom Sessions series, where he covers famous songs. So far, he’s released versions of Green Day‘s ‘Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)’, Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, and most recently, ‘I Don’t Know How To Love Him’ from the musical Jesus Christ Superstar.

Weezer confirmed the rescheduled dates for their postponed ‘Hella Mega Tour’ with Green Day and Fall Out Boy in the UK and Ireland last week, after its inaugural European leg of the stint was postponed in April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, it was announced the US leg of the ‘Hella Mega Tour’ 2020 had also been shelved. New dates are yet to be revealed.

