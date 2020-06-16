Search

Discover

NEWS

Star Wars Celebration has been cancelled until 2022

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • June 16, 2020

It's the first time the convention has been canceled since 1999

Star Wars Celebration has cancelled its 2020 edition, and is now postponed until 2022.

The convention, which hasn’t been cancelled since it began in 1999, will now take place at the Anaheim Convention Centre on August 18-21, 2022.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority,” the organisers said in a statement.

“Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.”

Ticket holders have the option to ask for a refund, or for their tickets to be rolled over to the 2022 event.

An exclusive stormtrooper enamel pin will be offered to those choosing to transfer their tickets.

In other news, Star Wars actor John Boyega, who played Finn in the Skywalker trilogy, has been speaking out about the death of George Floyd and the effect racism and police brutality has had on the Black community.

Filmmaker JJ Abrams, who directed Boyega in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has said he will be “begging” to work with the actor again following the latter’s participation in the recent Black Lives Matter protests in London.

“You KNOW that as long as I’m allowed to keep working, I’ll always be begging to work with you,” Abrams said on Twitter. “Deep respect and love, my friend.”

Other directors, including Jordan Peele, Matthew A. Cherry, Edgar Wright and Charlie Brooker, have also expressed support following Boyega’s activism.

The post Star Wars Celebration has been cancelled until 2022 appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 2 5
  1. MatureAnnaa
    Annaa I love ✅✅ SEX and I love to SUCK. If you want me, write to me on my link and we'll talk about our meeting==>> is.gd/user2769
    ...show more
  2. fatac9
    fatac Google pay 92$ per hour my last pay check was $8400 working 10 hours a week online. My younger brother friend has been averaging 18k for months now and he works about 24 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out.This is what I do ......www.earn75.com
    ...show more
  3. katoye1113
    katoye1113 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. katoye1113
    katoye1113 My last month's online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. CathrineNude
    Cathrine19 Hey Man💋 do u want to see me nak︆︆ed? 💚Go to private broadcast for u and me, 💚I want to fulfill all your se︆︆xual fant︆︆asies💋 =>> gg.gg/jlsea
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.