Nickelodeon Celebrates Pride Month With SpongeBob Squarepants

and he lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Nickelodeon shared on Twitter on Saturday in celebration of Pride Month LGBTQ+ community and included a photo of SpongeBob Squarepants.

“Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month,” the network wrote alongside images of Schwoz Schwartz from Henry Danger, Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra, and the anthropomorphic sponge.

Celebrating #Pride with the LGBTQ+ community and their allies this month and every month ???? ?

(????: by @ramzymasri) pic.twitter.com/pENmTaQB0h — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) June 13, 2020

While Korra’s bisexuality was written into the show and Henry D. Cohen, who portrays Schwoz in Henry Danger, discussed his gender identity and transition with TIME in 2019, the sponge’s appearance on the list took some fans by surprise.

While the network did not specify whether SpongeBob was a member of the community or an ally, Twitter was quick to weigh in. Soon the phrase “Spongebob Gay” was trending on the site as people either cheered the decision, debated it, or offered supposed evidence gathered over the years of the character’s sexual orientation long theorized by fans.

Nickelodeon has not yet responded for request for comment on this story.

the straights: SPONGEBOB ISN’T GAY



then explain this.. there is no heterosexual explanation for this. pic.twitter.com/hbPlwXyi9h — BLACK LIVES MATTER! (@anselsthirdleg) June 14, 2020

Proof that SpongeBob isn't gay ???????? pic.twitter.com/spv7FYYFUX — Saad (@saadsurchii) June 14, 2020

i love that it's not even "spongebob IS gay" everyone went so feral so quick that it's just SPONGEBOB GAY pic.twitter.com/vZQOHXVv8o — brooke ???? (@asaahis) June 13, 2020

GAY SPONGEBOB STANS RISEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/mF2qhMSKu2 — brittany (@brittany_broski) June 14, 2020

Spongebob gay? I mean he literally had a baby with Patrick pic.twitter.com/RMLVUomVsL — Cowboy Bebop (@hoe_vid_19) June 13, 2020

This is when I knew spongebob was gay pic.twitter.com/EeVU1Vk7K8 — HYH/YHWH (@7cardhand) June 14, 2020

Some detractors voiced that they felt Nickelodeon Spongebob’s sexuality as a means of gathering support and attention, criticism routinely leveled at many companies who join to support Pride month.

No one said Spongebob is gay. There is no quote. Nothing.



Here are the facts:



1. Stephen Hillenburg said Spongebob was Asexual in 2002.



2. Changing that after his death would be disrespectful to the creator.



3. Everyone reporting this is queerbaiting for clicks. https://t.co/u636YB3kI5 — StevieTV (@TheStevieTV) June 14, 2020

this is queerbaiting. i love spongebob but this was unnecessary pic.twitter.com/iixhxZ9pug — avery????GO? (@leeknownation) June 13, 2020

Others on the social media site pointed out that back in 2005, after some conservative groups said the sponge’s relationship with his starfish best friend, Patrick, was promoting homosexuality, the show’s creator Stephen Hillenburg stated that Spongebob was, in fact, asexual. “We never intended them to be gay,” Hillenburg said of SpongeBob and Patrick in 2005. “I consider them to be almost asexual.”

The network may have included the pants-wearing sponge as a representative of the LGBTQIA+ community or simply indicated that Spongebob is a proud ally. See some responses to the celebratory post below.

Let's all give it up for our asexual icon, Spongebob! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/QM0IEl75OX — ???? ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@is_spinel) June 13, 2020

spongebob is asexual biromantic, thank you for coming to my tedtalk. pic.twitter.com/3K5wJDdBE4 — ???????????? (@banditovee) June 13, 2020

nickelodeon just said spongebob is lgbtqia+.



because spongebob was confirmed as asexual by the creator in 2005. and asexuals are lgbtqia+.



yes, you can be gay and asexual, but also keep in mind that being lgbtqia+ doesn't just mean same gender attraction. — ????autistic pan aroace????/ily kat???? (@percybluefood) June 14, 2020

spongebob is part of the lgbtq+because he is cannonically asexual not because he’s gay ppl need to get their facts right ???? — nesferatu (@dg_blakee) June 14, 2020

On the topic of Spongebob:

1. Nickelodeon said he was LGBT+, not gay. Aspecs are still LGBT+.

2. Even if they said he was gay, you can be homoromantic (gay) and asexual (ace)!

3. While sponges CAN reproduce asexually, they ARE sexual and often imtersex, so still LGBT+. — BritneyMorgan????fixthepolice (@BritneyMorgan91) June 14, 2020