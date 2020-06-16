Search

Kanye West to launch new range of wellness and beauty products

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • June 16, 2020

Get ready for Yeezy Beauty.

Kanye West is reportedly set to launch his own range of wellness and lifestyle products.

The rapper has filed a trademark for Yeezy Beauty, with a line of products including makeup, fake eyelashes, face masks, moisturizers, nail polishes, body oils, bath gels and shaving creams, according to TMZ.

He is also set to branch out into hair care products, perfume, toothpaste, deodorant, scented pinecones and aromatherapy pillows.

Kanye previously attempted a venture into the beauty world in 2017, when he filed documents which unsuccessfully sought to trademark the rights to DONDA cosmetics – named after his late mother. However, the project never saw the light of day.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Picture: Getty)

It follows Kanye’s earlier foray into footwear, with his Boost 350 sneakers previously becoming the most searched for streetwear brands on luxury resale site The Real Real.

In April, Forbes officially confirmed that Kanye is now a billionaire.

A new report from the American business magazine valued the rapper and fashion mogul at $1.3billion. The bulk of that wealth comes from West’s stake in his Yeezy sneaker line, which Forbes said was worth $US1.26 billion.

Much of the rest of West’s financial worth resided in assets — $81 million in property and $21 million in land. The enigmatic artist’s team listed $17 million in cash and $35 million in stocks.

 

