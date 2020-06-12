Search

Discover

NEWS

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba is recovering from “severe injuries” sustained in motorcycle accident

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • June 12, 2020

"I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come"

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba has told fans that he sustained “severe injuries” in a motorcycle accident last weekend.

In a message to fans that was posted on the band’s Twitter account yesterday (June 11), Carrabba revealed that he was involved in the accident last Saturday (June 6).

“My injuries were severe but not life-threatening,” Carrabba wrote in a caption that accompanied a picture of him lying in a hospital bed.

“I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come.”

Carrabba added: “I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand, and even in the condition I’m in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter. In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don’t hear from me on critical social issues I trust you will know where I stand.”

Carrabba thanked Bell Helmets, Biltwell, Rev’it, Alpine Star and Wolverine Boots “for making the safety gear that protected my body in the crash” before thanking his family and friends “for coming together to support me in this time of need”.

“To all reading this I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery,” he added. “This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially, and I’m grateful to have your support as I go through it.”

The post Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba is recovering from “severe injuries” sustained in motorcycle accident appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

3 4 5
  1. abimael.mina
    Aubrey I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here................. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  2. tebaw44500
    tebaw44500 My last month's onlihttpine job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. MatureAnnaa
    Annaa Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fFXBs
    ...show more
  4. alfredomason
    alfredomason Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit.......................► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  5. sohipi
    sohipi [ Work At Home For USA ] I am now making 65 Dollars/h by doing a very simple and easy online work from home. I have received exactly $8471 last month from this online work. To start making extra income Just follow the instructions on.............Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.