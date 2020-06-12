Search

Discover

NEWS

Watch Dave Chappelle speak out on George Floyd’s death in Netflix special ‘8:46’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tobi Akingbade • June 12, 2020

He delivered a powerful set talking about police brutality

Netflix have shared a powerful Dave Chappelle set from Dave Chappelle & Friends: A Talk with Punchlines titled ‘8:46’ — you can watch the full video below.

In the video shared yesterday (June 11) the comedian addresses the killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that have sprung up across the world in response, as well as other topics including the late Kobe Bryant.

The 27-minute video was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel ‘Netflix Is A Joke’ and was named after the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck during his attempted arrest on May 25, killing him.

During the set, which was originally performed on June 6, Chappelle said: “I can’t get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate. I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed this n**** in 8 minutes and 46 seconds.”

The comedy event took place in Yellow Springs, Ohio with coronavirus-imposed social distancing guidelines in place for guests, including face masks and temperature checks.

The video description on YouTube reads: “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you some[thing] so unrefined, I hope you understand.”

He also included a link to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organisation aimed at ending mass incarceration and racial inequality. Its founder, Bryan Stevenson, was the central character in the 2019 film Just Mercy, starring Michael B. Jordan and Brie Larson.

Elsewhere in the special, the actor also criticised political commentator Candace Owens and hit out at Azealia Banks, who once claimed she slept with him.


Dave Chappelle

“I seen Candace Owens try to convince white America, ‘Don’t worry about it. He’s a criminal anyway,’” Chappelle said. “I don’t give a fuck what this n***** did. I don’t care what this n***** did. I don’t care if he personally kicked Candace Owens in her stanky p****. I don’t know if it stanks, but I imagine it does.

“If I ever find out, I’ll let you know for sure. I’ll tell, like, Azealia Banks. I’ll tell.”

Towards the end of the set, Chappelle says he wasn’t able to accept his Grammy award because the ceremony was held on the same day that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

“He died the day I won a Grammy,” he said. “They had both of his fucking jersey numbers hanging up. 8, 24. Well, that’s my birthday. Crying like a baby.”

Chauvin has since been sacked and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Three of his colleagues, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Keung, are all facing charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

The post Watch Dave Chappelle speak out on George Floyd’s death in Netflix special ‘8:46’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

7 8 8
  1. abimael.mina
    Aubrey I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here................. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  2. GreekSpawn85
    Peter Alexandris Great Job Dave, Always have respected a comedian, and always will. By the way really liked Block Party, really displays you as a human outside of your movies.
    ...show more
  3. tebaw44500
    tebaw44500 My last month's onlihttpine job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. Abyan12
  5. MatureAnnaa
    Annaa Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fFXBs
    ...show more
  6. SelenaaCute
    Selenaa Hey Man, 💚 I feel so boring today If u wanna fu︆︆ck me tonight just 💋vi︆︆sit my pro︆︆file ❤ ==>> bit.do/fFXBs
    ...show more
  7. alfredomason
    alfredomason Stay at home safe and sound avoiding corona virus but do not sit idol work online and make full use of this hostage period and raise extra money to over come daily financial difficulties. For more detail visit.......................► Www.BizSalary.com
    ...show more
  8. sohipi
    sohipi [ Work At Home For USA ] I am now making 65 Dollars/h by doing a very simple and easy online work from home. I have received exactly $8471 last month from this online work. To start making extra income Just follow the instructions on.............Lifestylesreview.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.