Coachella announce 2021 festival dates after officially cancelling 2020 edition

Coachella 2020 has officially been cancelled, but new dates for the festival’s 2021 edition have now been confirmed.

Originally set to take place this year on April 10–12 and 17–19 with Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean as headliners, the Indio, California festival was then moved to October 9–11 and 16–18 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Following reports yesterday that the 2020 edition of Coachella had been axed by health officials due to the continuing pandemic, festival organisers Goldenvoice confirmed last night (June 11) that Coachella 2020 will no longer be going ahead.

“Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled,” the organisers said in a statement. “This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival.

“A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021.”

Goldenvoice now plan to stage Coachella in 2021 with a “new line-up” on April 9–11 and 16–18, 2021. All 2020 tickets will be honoured for the 2021 festival, with further instructions regarding refunds and roll overs set to be sent out to ticketholders by the end of Monday (June 15).

“We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe,” the organisers added.

This will be the first year that Coachella has not taken place since 2000, which was the year after its inaugural edition.

