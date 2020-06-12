Search

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour to release first new single in five years for new audiobook

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • June 12, 2020

Gilmour has teamed up with his wife Polly Samson to contribute to the audiobook version of her latest novel

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour is set to release ‘Yes I Have Ghosts’, his first new song in five years, as part of a new audiobook by best-selling author Polly Samson.

Gilmour and his wife Samson have collaborated for the release of the audiobook version of Samson’s A Theatre For Dreamers, which will be published by W.F. Howes on June 25 and feature original music written by Gilmour throughout.

A synopsis for the book, which originally came out in April, reads: “Set on the idyllic Greek island of Hydra in 1960, A Theatre for Dreamers captures the hazy, sun-drenched days of an expat bohemian community of poets, painters, and musicians. In Samson’s fifth work of fiction, the characters live tangled lives that are ruled by their king and queen, writers Charmain Clift and George Johnston.”

Gilmour’s song ‘Yes I Have Ghosts’ will be released later this month ahead of the arrival of the full A Theatre For Dreamers audiobook. The track is inspired by a character from the novel, and was co-written by Samson.

Speaking about his latest creative collaboration with Samson, Gilmour complimented her “vivid and poetic writing” which, “coupled with her very natural narration voice, made joining forces to produce the audio version of A Theatre for Dreamers a fantastic and fulfilling experience”.

“The audiobook format has so much untapped potential, and I am surprised more musicians have not creatively collaborated with authors, narrators, and audiobook producers in this way before,” he added. “The two worlds seem to seamlessly link, and music can really help to bring audiobooks to life in unexpected new ways. We were also lucky to have our daughter Romany in lockdown with us to contribute harp and additional vocals.

“I am really pleased and proud of how Polly’s words and my music have entwined in this audio version of A Theatre for Dreamers.”

Samson said she was grateful that Gilmour had “stepped in to the producer’s chair” for the audiobook.

“Collaborating with David – as I have done many times over the last 30 years, writing songs for both Pink Floyd and his solo albums – we were able to bring together the worlds of literature and music to enhance the listening experience and connect with audiences in a way which I don’t think has been done before.

“I hope the audiobook, which was recorded in our home studio, is received with the same levels of warmth and positivity as the printed version and that listeners enjoy the fruits of our creative collaboration.”

Last month, Gilmour covered solo songs by Syd Barrett as part of his family’s ‘Von Trapped Family’ livestream series.

