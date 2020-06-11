Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… project share lockdown video for surreal new track ‘Save The Whale’

Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… project have shared their surreal new single, ‘Save The Whale’ — you can listen to the song and watch its accompanying video below.

Taken from their forthcoming album ‘Beyond The Pale’, which is set to be released on July 17 via Rough Trade Records, this latest offering comes with a video Cocker made at home during lockdown.

Speaking about the new track, Cocker said: “The title popped into my head as I was leaving the cinema after having seen Nick Broomfield’s Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love documentary. The ‘Smooth World, Wrinkly World’ section came from a childhood memory of being ill: I would hear the murmuring of a large crowd accompanied by a visual image of a line-drawing (rather like a Patrick Caulfield painting, I’ve since realised) in which all the objects switched rapidly between being smooth & bulbous & then thin & wrinkly. It used to absolutely terrify me.

“Weirdly enough, Jason (our electronics wizard) said he had a similar childhood experience except he used to see a teapot surrounded by psychedelic outlines of itself. Emma (our violinist & backing vocalist) found herself singing ‘Smooth World, Wrinkly World’ as a lullaby to her 18 month-old daughter the other night. Pass it on.”

You can watch the video here:

Back in March, JARV IS… announced that they’d be delaying the release of their debut album and UK tour as the UK continued to battle the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a drag to have to make these changes but we’re sure you understand why they’re necessary,” the band said at the time. “We are looking into ways of doing some kind of ‘virtual performances’ in the interim. We miss you!”

With a nod to the prophetic nature of their recent single, they added: “You can keep fit whilst cooped-up indoors by dancing to ‘House Music All Night Long’ – suddenly lines such as ‘Saturday Night Cabin Fever in House Nation‘ and ‘Goddam this claustrophobia!‘ have taken on a new meaning – but a domestic disco really is quite a pleasant method of passing the time. Shall we?”

The Pulp frontman and his new outfit were due to originally release ‘Beyond The Pale’ on May 1 via Rough Trade. Their rescheduled UK tour dates are now taking place in November and tickets for the previously announced dates will remain valid.

JARV IS…Tour Dates

Sunday November 22 – Birmingham O2 Institute

Monday November 23 – Manchester Albert Hall

Wednesday November 25 – Glasgow Barrowlands

Friday November 27 – Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

Saturday November 28 – Bristol Marble Factory

Monday November 30 – London The Roundhouse

Last month (May 31), JARV IS… shared an extended version of their single ‘House Music All Night Long’, complete with its own green screen video.

The post Jarvis Cocker’s JARV IS… project share lockdown video for surreal new track ‘Save The Whale’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.