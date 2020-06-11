Search

‘Harry Potter’ stars pledge support to transgender community following J.K. Rowling’s comments

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • June 11, 2020

Emma Watson, Bonnie Wright and more have distanced themselves from the author's extensive and controversial comments

A number of Harry Potter stars have pledged their support for the transgender community following controversial posts made by author J.K. Rowling.

Last weekend, Rowling made a series of comments online that led to her being accused of transphobia. Yesterday (June 10), the writer explained her views more thoroughly in a 4,000 word blog post.

It came after Rowling initially criticised an article that was shared on Twitter for its use of the term “people who menstruate” instead of women.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter in the film series, was one of the first high-profile names to share his disagreement with Rowling, writing that “we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, has now joined the growing number of people associated with the film series who have distanced themselves from Rowling’s views, tweeting last night: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

“I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are.”

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley in the films, has also shared her disagreement with Rowling. She wrote: “If Harry Potter was a source of love and belonging for you, that love is infinite and there to take without judgement or question.”

She added: “Transwomen are Women. I see and love you.”

Eddie Redmayne, who appears in Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, also shared his thoughts on the subject.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments,” he wrote. “Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

Harry Potter‘s studio Warner Bros has also shared a statement about the controversy, writing (via The Hollywood Reporter): “The events in the last several weeks have firmed our resolve as a company to confront difficult societal issues.

“Warner Bros’ position on inclusiveness is well established, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture has never been more important to our company and to our audiences around the world.”

The post ‘Harry Potter’ stars pledge support to transgender community following J.K. Rowling’s comments appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

