Search

Discover

NEWS

Macaulay Culkin will have “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates in ‘American Horror Story’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • May 07, 2020

It's a role Culkin said he's "born to play"

Macaulay Culkin is set to play an “insane part” in the forthcoming season of American Horror Story which involves “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates.

That’s according to show creator Ryan Murphy, who has spoken about the Home Alone actor signing on for season ten of the anthology horror TV show.

Initially speaking to E! News about his new Netflix series Hollywood, Murphy went on to address the next season of AHS, which is written and ready to start filming once the industry is back in action following the coronavirus crisis.

“You know, it came about just because it’s how I always do things where I have always loved Macaulay Culkin’s work,” Murphy said. “I loved everything that he’s done, I love the stuff he did in Home Alone, I also loved the sort of the older, more recent stuff that he did. And he hasn’t worked in a while.

Lady Gaga and Kathy Bates star in ‘1984’ season of ‘American Horror Story’ (2019) (Picture: Atlaspix / Alamy Stock Photo)

“So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said ok. [When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch.’ And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, ‘This sounds like the role I was born to play.’ So, he signed up right then and there.”

Murphy added that he’s “excited” for Culkin to be in the AHS world “because I think he’s fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul. There’s both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I’m attracted to.”

Season ten of American Horror Story is also set to star Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story usually premieres in the autumn on US network FX, however this may be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The post Macaulay Culkin will have “crazy, erotic sex” with Kathy Bates in ‘American Horror Story’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 3 9
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more
  2. diydukeydi
    diydukeydi@ I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I’m a full time student. I’m using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great m0ney. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I’ve been doing……Here…………www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. xiliv21012
    xiliv21012 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  4. EmilieLolita
    Emilie ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> aww.su/m9Jp4
    ...show more
  5. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  6. purvee4
    mxprincexx " Online Jobs 2020 Here '' I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website. This is what I do.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more
  7. Xhyj2001
    Andreano •Are You Just Joining Us? •You Have Questions? •You Would Like To invest and earn 10X profit of your investment capital ? •You Want To Know More about our investment plans ? •Stay at Home while your investment capital brings more profit to you ? Send A Message Now 📩📩📩 We Work Round The Clock ⏰ Contact 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 t.me/falconfxtradings Or chat me privately for more details 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 t.me/markhutchinsonforextradings
    ...show more
  8. Ention
    L Ention [ Work At Home For USA ] ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour……www.gocash9.com,,,,,,,, click this link
    ...show more
  9. abdullhakhadim786

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.