Metallica announce “Month of Giving” to help coronavirus relief effort

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 07, 2020

The initiative is being driven by their All Within My Hands charity foundation

Metallica have announced their “Month of Giving” charity campaign in a bid to help the relief effort in the battle against coronavirus.

The band’s All Within My Hands foundation are spearheading the initiative, which has been inspired by this week’s #GivingTuesdayNow campaign — which was organised as “a response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19”.

The “Month of Giving” will apply to the remainder of May, with both Metallica and All Within My Hands each week highlighting “a different organisation we are supporting through our grants for COVID-19 relief, and share with you what these organisations do, show you how you can chip in, and Metallica will donate proceeds from select merchandise to each organisation.”

Proceeds from the funds raised during the #MetallicaMondays streaming concerts will also go towards the charity.

You can watch drummer Lars Ulrich explain more about the initiative in the below video.

The first charity that Metallica and All Within My Hands are highlighting is Feeding America, which needs an estimated $1.4 billion over the next six months “to provide food to people in the US facing hunger and to sustain and quickly evolve operations amidst the COVID-19 crisis”.

Last week, Metallica gave a remote performance of their song ‘Blackened’ — with each bandmember performing from home.

The clip came after Ulrich told fans that there’s “a very good chance” of Metallica making an album during the coronavirus lockdown.

