Search

Discover

NEWS

‘Riverdale’ cast members to star in ‘The Simpsons’ episode

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Charlotte Krol • May 07, 2020

"It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing"

Lili Reinhart is set to voice an eight-year-old character in a forthcoming episode of The Simpsons.

The 23-year-old actress, who portrays Betty Cooper in Riverdale, revealed the news in an Instagram post earlier this week. “It is truly an incredible, surreal blessing that I was able partake in one of the most iconic television shows ever made,” she wrote alongside an image of Lisa Simpson.

“If you’re interested in hearing me voice a bitchy eight year old, watch @thesimpsons May 10th at 8pm on FOX. (sic)”. The episode in question is called The Hateful Eight-Year-Olds.

Betty Cooper, Riverdale 202, Day 7 of 8 – July 13, 2017, Langley, BC, Canada

Reinhart will be joined in the episode by her Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes (who portrays Veronica Lodge) and Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) who have both secured voice parts in the longrunning comedy cartoon series.

Mendes, 25, wrote on her own Instagram account: “never in my life did i think i’d get to voice a character on the simpsons but here we are! it’s me, @lilireinhart and @madelame playing mean and annoying 8 yr old girls. airs may 10th at 8 PM on fox (sic)”

Riverdale was forced to shit down production in March due to the coronavirus crisis. The CW drama series aired on Netflix, which was being filmed in Vancouver, Canada, halted work on season four after an unnamed “team member” came into contact with someone suffering from the virus.

A statement from Warner Bros. Television said at the time: “We have been made aware that a team member from ‘Riverdale’, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving medical evaluation.

“We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews is always our top priority.”

In other news, Riverdale spin-off series Katy Keene recently saw a character crossover with Kevin Keller (Casey Cott).

The post ‘Riverdale’ cast members to star in ‘The Simpsons’ episode appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 4 10
  1. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more
  2. diydukeydi
    diydukeydi@ I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I’m a full time student. I’m using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great m0ney. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I’ve been doing……Here…………www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. diydukeydi
    diydukeydi@ I made $64,000 so far this year w0rking 0nline and I’m a full time student. I’m using an 0nline business opportunity I heard about and I’ve made such great m0ney. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Here’s what I’ve been doing……Here…………www.richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. xiliv21012
    xiliv21012 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. EmilieLolita
    Emilie ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> aww.su/m9Jp4
    ...show more
  6. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here............. www.work75.com
    ...show more
  7. purvee4
    mxprincexx " Online Jobs 2020 Here '' I am now making extra $19k or more every month from home by doing very simple and easy job online from home. I have received exactly $20845 last month from this home job. Join now this job and start making extra cash online by follow instruction on the given website. This is what I do.............► www.salary8.Com
    ...show more
  8. Ention
    L Ention [ Work At Home For USA ] ★My last month paycheck was for 1500 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour……www.gocash9.com,,,,,,,, click this link
    ...show more
  9. abdullhakhadim786
  10. abdullhakhadim786

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.