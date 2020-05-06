The Weeknd debuted a new tongue-in-cheek song titled ‘I’m A Virgin’ during his special guest appearance on this week’s American Dad! — you can hear the track below.

The Toronto artist, AKA Abel Tesfaye, also co-wrote the latest episode of the long-running cartoon (‘A Starboy Is Born’), which aired in the US on Monday night (May 4).

During the episode, The Weeknd reveals that he is a virgin after being propositioned by Hayley. He then expands on his admission in a typically Weeknd-sounding song titled ‘I’m A Virgin’, where he reveals that, despite singing about sex and drugs in many of his songs, he’s actually lived a sheltered life “because I’m terrified“.

You can watch a clip from the American Dad! episode where The Weeknd sings ‘I’m A Virgin’ below.

Speaking to Variety about his guest appearance on American Dad!, The Weeknd professed to being a fan of the series for many years.

“I’ve been watching since high school, but I really appreciated it about seven years ago,” he said. “It’s been running for so long, and I feel like it has a real cult following. To really enjoy the show in its entirety, you have to really know the characters.

“I always wanted to play a character that was the opposite of the public’s perception of me – and of course make fun of myself,” he continued.

“Once I was given the opportunity I took complete advantage. [Writer-producer] Joel Hurwitz believed in the vision and he helped execute it beautifully.”

The Weeknd also said that he’s keen to continue his involvement in the cartoon world by guesting on a future episode of The Simpsons.

The post Watch The Weeknd perform new song ‘I’m A Virgin’ on ‘American Dad!’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.