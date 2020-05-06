Search

Discover

NEWS

Sky Ferreira joins cast of ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot episode

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Tom Skinner • May 06, 2020

Season 2 is arriving this summer

Sky Ferreira has been cast in the reboot series of The Twilight Zone, it has been revealed.

The actor and musician will appear in the upcoming second season of Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s new take on the iconic sci-fi anthology show.

According to Variety, Ferreira will feature in an episode called ‘Ovation’ alongside Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon. Specific plot details have not yet been revealed.

Season two of The Twilight Zone is set to arrive this summer, and will be comprised of 10 episodes. Earlier this year it was confirmed that Billy Porter, Chris Meloni and Gillian Jacobs had signed up to appear.

Streaming platform All Access has said that the next chapter will “use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension”.

The original Twilight Zone TV series ran from 1959 to 1964 before being revived in the mid-1980s and, again, in the early ‘00s. Created by Rod Serling, each suspenseful episode ended with a dark or surprising twist.

In recent years, Ferreira has landed roles in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver (2017), as well as Lords Of Chaos, Rosy and American Woman (2018).

Last summer, the singer teamed up with Charli XCX on the track ‘Cross You Out’. Produced by A.G. Cook, the song dealt with severing ties with a past love. This followed the release of Ferreira’s first solo release in six years, ‘Downhill Lullaby’.

The post Sky Ferreira joins cast of ‘Twilight Zone’ reboot episode appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 2 7
  1. Parloo1936
    LolaRCobb I am now getting paid every month more than $31,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $31540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……................www.earn74.com
    ...show more
  2. nortiyerdu
    nortiyerdu@ Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  3. Sush_Meh_8306
    Sushant Mehta Great...
    ...show more
  4. shishastore1
    shishastore1 Are you searching The best online shisha suppliers shop in UK. We are the best shisha suppliers in Uk .You will get various shisha product like Shisha Suplies, hookah supplies, shisha flavours, al fakher, layalina are available anytime .Buy online orginal shisha flavoursThese flavors are carefully selected to supply you a full fledged expertise of style and smoke with out reducing the total time for one session. The one technique to keep away from such state of affairs is by smoking our select finest hookah flavors with out tobacco.If you want to select a non tobacco shisha taste, it’s essential to verify our above checklist of best hookah flavors without tobacco. Natural Shisha or Hookah Flavors are similar like conventional hookah flavors in the case of taste and smoke thickness. Those who cannot stop smoking hookah and likewise need one thing wholesome to smoke at the moment are switching to herbal hookah flavors.In this checklist, we’re offering finest natural hookah flavors that are made to supply you finest smoke and taste expertise. It’s a manner of smoking tobacco by a bowl with a hose or tube joined on. The tube has a mouthpiece that the smoker makes use of to breath in the smoke. Shisha smoking, additionally known as narghile, water pipe, hookah or hubble bubble smoking, originates from the Middle East and certain areas of Asia, but has not too long ago become extra in style in the UK particularly with younger folks.Discover premium shisha, which could have extra flavor and burn a location near a school or college, as hookah lounges are in style with young folks.A hookah lounge is a place the place people can go to smoke flavored tobacco known as shisha. For extra data on the extra standard flavors of Al Waha shisha tobacco please try Al Waha Shisha Tobacco — Featured Hookah Tobacco.Mirage Tobacco is a London primarily based Shisha provider and distributor. We are enthusiastic about shisha and provide high quality and awesome buyer companies. We dispatch orders the same working day.ShishaStore is the The best online shisha suppliers shop in UK . Here you will find variousShisha Suplies, hookah supplies, shisha flavours, al fakher, layalina.All product is vary high quality .And our delivery system is so faster.shishastore.co.uk/
    ...show more
  5. rigiwog504
    rigiwog504 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here.................... www.work75.com
    ...show more
  7. EmilieLolita
    Emilie I am a cool gi︆︆rl💋 I love ho︆︆t boy:) My s︆︆nap,sk︆︆ype and p︆︆hone ❤ number at the li︆︆nk==>> gg.gg/iolsp
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.