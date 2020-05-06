Search

Discover

NEWS

Marilyn Manson wants to duet with Brandi Carlile on ‘Over The Rainbow’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 06, 2020

And Carlile is keen on making it happen...

Marilyn Manson has told Brandi Carlile that he wants to duet with her on a cover of ‘Over The Rainbow’.

The country and folk singer revealed the unlikely request during a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, adding that Manson had been messaging her about a possible collaboration on a version of the famous song from The Wizard of Oz, which Carlile has already covered herself.

“Marilyn Manson wants to record ‘Over the Rainbow’ with me,” Carlile told Lowe. “He’s been texting me about it.” The host said in reply that Carlile should “do that”, to which she said: “Okay, I will.”

Carlile also recalled in the interview the time in October 2019, when Manson attended one of her LA shows where she performed the entirety of Joni Mitchell‘s album ‘Blue’ — an experience that apparently left him in tears.

“[Manson] came, and he cried so hard,” Carlile said. “He had all his make-up down his face, and turns out he’s the biggest Joni Mitchell fan on the face of the planet.”

Last week, Manson announced that he had finished work on his “masterpiece” of a new album.

Back in February Manson started cryptically teasing a new project, believed to be the new album, by writing the Latin phrase “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…” on his Instagram page. The phrase roughly translates to “All deaf and now you hear me”.

The post Marilyn Manson wants to duet with Brandi Carlile on ‘Over The Rainbow’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 6
  1. SharonJBarrett
    SharonJBarrett I g­­­­e­­­­t p­­­­a­­­­i­­­­d o­­­­v­­­­e­­­­r $­­9­­0 p­­­­e­­­­r h­­­­o­­­­u­­­­r w­­­­o­­­­r­­k­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g f­­­­r­­­­o­­­­m h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e w­­­­i­­­­t­­­­h 2 k­­­­i­­d­­­­s a­­­­t h­­­­o­­­­m­­­­e. I n­­­­e­­­­v­­­­e­­r t­­­­h­­o­­­­u­­­­g­­­­h­­­­t I­­­­'­­­­d b­­­­e a­­­­b­­­­l­­­­e t­­­­o d­­­­o i­­­­t b­­­­u­­­­t m­­­­y b­­­­e­­­­s­­­­t f­­r­­i­­e­­n­­d e­­a­­r­­n­­s o­­v­­e­­r 1­­0­­k a m­­o­­n­­t­­h d­­o­­i­­n­­g t­­h­­­­i­­­­s a­­­­n­­­­d s­­­­h­­­­e c­­­­o­­­­n­­­­v­­­­i­­­­n­­­­c­­­­e­­­­d m­­­­e t­­­­o t­­r­­y. T­­h­­e p­­o­­t­­e­­n­­t­­i­­a­­l w­­i­­t­­h t­­h­­i­­s i­­s e­­n­­­­d­­l­­e­­­­s­­­­s. H­­­­e­­­­r­­­­e­­­­s w­­­­h­­­­a­­­­t I'v­­­­e b­­­­e­­­­e­­­­n d­­­­o­­­­i­­­­n­­­­g........www.Worksbaar.com
    ...show more
  2. Parloo1936
    LolaRCobb I am now getting paid every month more than $31,000 by doing very easy job online from home. I have earned last month $31540 from this easy job just by giving this job only 2 to 3 hrs a day using my laptop. Everybody on this earth can now get this job and start making more cash online just by follow instructions on this web page……................www.earn74.com
    ...show more
  3. nortiyerdu
    nortiyerdu@ Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  4. rigiwog504
    rigiwog504 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  5. jullie_123
    jullie_123 I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here.................... www.work75.com
    ...show more
  6. EmilieLolita
    Emilie I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> gg.gg/iolsp
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.