Marilyn Manson wants to duet with Brandi Carlile on ‘Over The Rainbow’

Marilyn Manson has told Brandi Carlile that he wants to duet with her on a cover of ‘Over The Rainbow’.

The country and folk singer revealed the unlikely request during a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, adding that Manson had been messaging her about a possible collaboration on a version of the famous song from The Wizard of Oz, which Carlile has already covered herself.

“Marilyn Manson wants to record ‘Over the Rainbow’ with me,” Carlile told Lowe. “He’s been texting me about it.” The host said in reply that Carlile should “do that”, to which she said: “Okay, I will.”

Carlile also recalled in the interview the time in October 2019, when Manson attended one of her LA shows where she performed the entirety of Joni Mitchell‘s album ‘Blue’ — an experience that apparently left him in tears.

“[Manson] came, and he cried so hard,” Carlile said. “He had all his make-up down his face, and turns out he’s the biggest Joni Mitchell fan on the face of the planet.”

Last week, Manson announced that he had finished work on his “masterpiece” of a new album.

Back in February Manson started cryptically teasing a new project, believed to be the new album, by writing the Latin phrase “Omnes surdus es et nunc audite me…” on his Instagram page. The phrase roughly translates to “All deaf and now you hear me”.

