Deftones’ Chino Moreno talks possibility of 20th anniversary re-release of ‘White Pony’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 05, 2020

The band's 2000 LP celebrates a special milestone next month

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno has spoken about the possibility of the band re-releasing their 2000 album ‘White Pony’ to mark its 20th anniversary this year.

The band’s third studio LP came out on June 20, 2000, and featured the Grammy Award-winning track ‘Elite’.

Moreno was asked about the chance of a ‘White Pony’ re-release emerging this year during a new interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe.

“Actually it’s funny because we talked about this when the record came out that we wanted to remix the ‘White Pony’ record,” Moreno recalled. “Our initial idea was we’re going to get the masters of the ‘White Pony’ record and we’re going to put some money in a briefcase and the masters in a briefcase. And we [were] going to go to DJ Shadow’s house and were just going to hand it off to him and say like, ‘Here man, remix this record.’ And we wanted to call it the ‘Black Stallion’.”

Moreno said that they “may try to do something similar to that” in terms of an actual ‘White Pony’ re-release.

“Who will be involved? I’m not quite sure yet. Because re-releasing a record and having it would be great, but obviously it’s like what are we going to do? Change the album cover, different sleeve or whatever? It’s like it’d be cool to [do] actually.”

Moreno added that Deftones don’t have any songs that are leftover from the ‘White Pony’ sessions (“I mean we did have a couple B-sides, but those were released already”), so any re-release would “be to try to maybe add a little something to it”.

“Or do it in a neat way and not just do a remix just for doing a remix, obviously that’d be good. That’s kind of the only thing we’re thinking about really doing that.”

Deftones are currently in the final stages of completing their next album, but Moreno said that they are now unsure about whether it be released as planned this summer due to the coronavirus outbreak.

