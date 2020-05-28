Eminem looks back on ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ during 20th anniversary listening party

Eminem hosted an online listening party yesterday (May 27) to celebrate 20 years since the release of his album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’.

The album was originally released on May 23, 2000 and features such tracks as ‘Stan’, ‘The Way I Am’ and ‘The Real Slim Shady’.

Eminem took part in the accompanying live chat with fans during yesterday’s ‘Marshall Mathers LP’ listening party, with the rapper answering questions on a range of subjects through a special chat platform that was hosted by Spotify on his website.

Eminem told fans that his favorite verse on the record is the second verse on ‘I’m Back’, while confirming that “one or two” tracks that were recorded during the sessions for ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ didn’t make the final cut.

Listen to the live stream of The Marshall Mathers LP on the site – I'll be in the chat! 3PM ET https://t.co/daX27QTFby pic.twitter.com/DZEc4gq03j — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 27, 2020

Asked about why he thought the first take of ‘Stan’ — which, as he revealed back in 2016, wasn’t used as the sound engineer mistakenly recorded over Eminem’s original third verse — “was better than the one we have today”, Eminem replied: “It just sounded better to me.”

The rapper also revealed that he’s currently listening to Young M.A.’s ‘Red Flu’ EP, which was released last week.

Earlier this week, Eminem invoked the lyrics of ‘Stan’ by sharing a phone number as part of a new initiative that will allow fans to ask the rapper their most burning questions.

