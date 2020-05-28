Search

Eminem looks back on ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ during 20th anniversary listening party

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 28, 2020

The album reached the milestone last week (May 23)

Eminem hosted an online listening party yesterday (May 27) to celebrate 20 years since the release of his album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’.

The album was originally released on May 23, 2000 and features such tracks as ‘Stan’, ‘The Way I Am’ and ‘The Real Slim Shady’.

Eminem took part in the accompanying live chat with fans during yesterday’s ‘Marshall Mathers LP’ listening party, with the rapper answering questions on a range of subjects through a special chat platform that was hosted by Spotify on his website.

Eminem told fans that his favorite verse on the record is the second verse on ‘I’m Back’, while confirming that “one or two” tracks that were recorded during the sessions for ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ didn’t make the final cut.

Asked about why he thought the first take of ‘Stan’ — which, as he revealed back in 2016, wasn’t used as the sound engineer mistakenly recorded over Eminem’s original third verse — “was better than the one we have today”, Eminem replied: “It just sounded better to me.”

The rapper also revealed that he’s currently listening to Young M.A.’s ‘Red Flu’ EP, which was released last week.

Earlier this week, Eminem invoked the lyrics of ‘Stan’ by sharing a phone number as part of a new initiative that will allow fans to ask the rapper their most burning questions.

The post Eminem looks back on 'The Marshall Mathers LP' during 20th anniversary listening party appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

  4. blue.alvey
    Blue Alvey Hey! Myspace ! You guys realize that people wan't to leave Facebook, right? If you went back to the classic MySpace style/layout, people would come pouring back in. The nostalgia alone, that would be exactly what would get everyone leaving Facebook.
    ...show more
