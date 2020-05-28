Search

Listen to Lady Gaga’s new collaboration with BLACKPINK, ‘Sour Candy’

By Sam Moore • May 28, 2020

The final preview of Gaga's new album ahead of the release of 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga has shared her BLACKPINK collaboration ‘Sour Candy’ — listen to the track below.

The song is the final preview of Gaga’s forthcoming new album ‘Chromatica’, which will be released at midnight tonight (May 29). The record was originally due to come out on April 10, but the release was pushed back due to the coronavirus outbreak.

‘Sour Candy’ is the third track to be released from ‘Chromatica’ (following on from ‘Stupid Love’ and Gaga’s Ariana Grande collaboration ‘Rain On Me’), and see the singer teaming up with BLACKPINK — you can hear their song below.

As well as Grande and BLACKPINK, Gaga has also collaborated with Elton John for a song on ‘Chromatica’. You can see the tracklist for the album below.

1. ‘Chromatica I’
2. ‘Alice’
3. ‘Stupid Love’
4. ‘Rain On Me’ (with Ariana Grande)
5. ‘Free Woman’
6. ‘Fun Tonight’
7. ‘Chromatica II’
8. ‘911’
9. ‘Plastic Doll’
10. ‘Sour Candy’ (with Blackpink)
11. ‘Enigma’
12. ‘Replay’
13. ‘Chromatica III’
14. ‘Sine From Above’ (with Elton John)
15. ‘1000 Doves’
16. ‘Babylon’

Speaking in an interview with Apple Music last week, Gaga said that Elton John had been her mentor “for a long time”.

“Elton’s always really challenged me to take care of my artistry and to really take care of myself,” she said. “And I really, really honour that about him. He is so, so uniquely special.”

