‘The Walking Dead’ star Norman Reedus calls Season 10 finale battle “‘full-on Game of Thrones'”

By Will Richards • May 28, 2020

"It's going to be an epic battle"

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has compared the show’s upcoming season 10 finale to Game Of Thrones, promising an “epic battle.”

The season closer, originally due to air on April 12, has been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show’s boss Angela Kang recently said that the finale was “very, very close” to being finished, and Reedus has now given fans a teaser of what to expect when it finally does air.

“It’s going to be an epic battle,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s like a full-on Game Of Thrones super war battle.”

The Walking Dead season 10 episode 1
Trouble afoot: Enemies attack in ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 premiere ‘Lines We Cross’. Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Reedus continued: “It was a lot of fun to shoot, but we really pushed the crew and pushed the actors on that one. Everyone really had to dig deep because… talk about exhausting episodes!

“There were huge battle scenes until the wee hours of the morning consistently, and it looks so grand on an epic scale. Those battle scenes are going to be legendary… This show will go down in history.”

Reedus’ comments come after The Walking Dead‘s executive producer Denise Huth suggested the upcoming season 10 finale could see a number of high profile deaths.

“There’s still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive,” she said.

Greg Nicotero, the show’s director and producer, also explained the delays in finishing the finale in a recent interview, saying that the team were “really on our way to the finish line when things started slowing down because of the stay at homework order.”

