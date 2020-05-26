Search

Discover

NEWS

‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ to address coronavirus crisis in next season

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • May 26, 2020

We will address all this in the way only 'Sunny' can

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney says the next season of the show will address the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to NME, McElhenney said that the show, whose fourteenth season aired last year, is very much still alive, and will be back with more episodes.

Asked what a quarantine-themes episode of It’s Always Sunny… would look like, McElhenney said: “Well, we actually do have an episode called ‘The Gang Gets Quarantined’'[season nine, episode seven] where we quarantine ourselves in the bar. I think there’s a big flu going around Philadelphia or something like that.

“When we come back, don’t worry, we will address all this in the way only Sunny can!”

Rob Mcelhenney body always sunny in philadelphia
Rob McElhenney

Elsewhere in the interview, McElhenney said he would like to continue making the show “forever”, hinting at no plans to slow down or stop.

“How many years do I have on this planet? I’ll do it forever,” he told NME. “If people keep watching it and we keep having fun, why would we ever stop? It’s my dream job.”

He continued: “I never understand why people leave shows. I don’t. I never understand that. The show is what I dreamed of doing my entire life. I don’t take it for granted. And if they keep paying me and the audience keeps watching it and I still love it… why would I ever stop?”

Count down the best It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia episodes ever with this definitive NME list.

The post ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ to address coronavirus crisis in next season appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

2 5 2
  1. PamelaMistress
    Pamela I love SE︆︆X and I love to SU︆︆CK.💥💦 If you want me, write to me on my li︆︆nk and we'll talk about our meeting==>> cutt.ly/1yk3LpW
    ...show more
  2. vevibe9576
    vevibe9576 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.