The Neptunes return with Deadmau5 collaboration ‘Pomegranate’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • May 21, 2020

Pharrell and Chad Hugo have teamed up with the DJ for the summery single

The Neptunes have return to action by releasing their Deadmau5 collaboration ‘Pomegranate’ — listen to the summery track below.

The production duo — N.E.R.D‘s Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo — have teamed up with the Canadian DJ and producer for the single, which came out last night (May 20).

Recorded during a secret session at the most recent Art Basel in Miami, ‘Pomegranate’ will also feature on Deadmau5’s upcoming new album. You can hear the song below.

‘Pomegranate’ follows on from The Neptunes’ production credits on Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘Suga’ EP and Pharrell’s 2019 single ‘Letter to My Godfather’. In recent years, the duo have also worked on Justin Timberlake’s 2018 album ‘Man Of The Woods’ and N.E.R.D’s 2017 comeback album ‘No One Ever Really Dies’.

The Neptunes have also been nominated for entry into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2020, but this year’s ceremony will actually take place in June 2021 after it was initially canceled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Deadmau5 announced that he was rescheduling his upcoming UK and Ireland live shows due to the coronavirus crisis.

The DJ had been set to bring his ‘Cube V3’ show to these shores, which involves a display of lights, sounds and graphics that run on code written by Deadmau5 himself.

