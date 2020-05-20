Deftones have cancelled their upcoming US tour in light of the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement via Instagram, the band said, “Due to current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American tour dates.

“We’re currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you’ll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honoured or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour.”

Originally slated to perform across 30 dates, kicking off in Portland on July 27, the tour would have been Deftones’ first full summer run in three years. Support acts included Gojira and Poppy. It is unknown whether those artists will join Deftones on any rescheduled dates next year.

Despite teasing new music during an Instagram livestream in April, Deftones have said they are unsure if a new album will drop this summer. In a Facebook video last month, drummer Abe Cunningham said, “We wanted to give you an update on our album and we’re currently mixing it. Given the current situation it’s been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room, we can’t.” The eventual new release will be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Gore’.

Earlier this month, Deftones celebrated the tenth anniversary of their sixth studio album ‘Diamond Eyes’, by hosting an online listening party via YouTube. Vocalist Chino Moreno has discussed the possibility of a 20th anniversary re-release of the band’s hit album ‘White Pony’, released in 2000.

The post Deftones postpone US summer tour due to coronavirus pandemic appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.