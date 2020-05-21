Lana Del Rey confirms new album this year as she hits out at claims of “glamorising abuse”

Lana Del Rey has confirmed that she’ll release a new album in September while hitting out at those who have accused her of “glamorising abuse”.

In an Instagram post this morning (May 21), Lana confirmed she’s wasting no time in releasing the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’. She also criticised “female writers and alt singers” who have previously attacked her music.

She wrote on Instagram: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever i want – without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorising abuse???????

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world.

“With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on May 21, 2020 at 12:26am PDT

Lana went on: “Let this be clear, I’m not not a feminist – but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me – the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes – the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.

“I’ve been honest and optimistic about the challenging relationships I’ve had. News flash! That’s just how it is for many women. And that was sadly my experience up until the point that those records were made. So I just want to say it’s been a long 10 years of bullshit reviews up until recently and I’ve learned a lot from them, but also I feel it really paved the way for other women to stop ‘putting on a happy face’ and to just be able to say whatever the hell they wanted in their music – unlike my experience where if I even expressed a note of sadness in my first two records I was deemed literally hysterical as though it was literally the 1920s.”

As she concluded the post, Lana confirmed the arrival of her new record on September 5.

She wrote: “Anyways none of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster. Yes I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about. And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th.”

She finished her post by writing: “Happy quarantining.”

It comes after she previously confirmed the artwork for her forthcoming book of poetry, called Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass, and shared lines from a poem called ‘Happy’ last month.

