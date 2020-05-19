Search

‘Riverdale’ star Skeet Ulrich is quitting the show because he’s “bored creatively”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • May 19, 2020

"How's that? That's the most honest answer" 

Riverdale actor Skeet Ulrich explained his reasons for leaving Riverdale, citing he was “bored creatively”.

Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s father, FP Jones, announced earlier this year he would be leaving the show after the end of season four.

On an Instagram Live with his girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin, the actor added more detail to the previous statement naming “other creative opportunities” as the sole reason for his departure.

“I’m leaving Riverdale because I got bored creatively,” Ulrich said. “How’s that? That’s the most honest answer.”

Season four concluded on May 6 with Episode 19. The last batch of episodes suffered a week-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed back Episode 17 from April 8 to April 15.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said season 5, which was confirmed in January, would jump forward several years, moving past the characters’ university years entirely.

“We’ve been talking and planning on doing a time jump, and of course, usually time-jumps happen in between seasons, because there’s a tease at the very end, Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line.

“So, what we’re doing is picking up right where we left off for the first three episodes, and then doing a time jump… after those three episodes.”

Skeet Ulrich, as well as Marisol Nichols who plays Veronica’s mother Hermione Lodge and is also leaving the show, will star in the first three episodes before the narrative develops into the future.

Riverdale will return for a fifth season in January 2021.

