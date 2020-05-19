Search

Discover

NEWS

Mindy Kaling and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creator Dan Goor to write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ script

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • May 19, 2020

The sequel was announced almost two years ago

Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have been hired to re-write the script for Legally Blonde 3, which was announced almost two years ago.

Reese Witherspoon will be reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods, while this marks the second creative venture between Kaling and Goor following an untitled comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The first Legally Blonde 3 script was penned by Kirsten Smith and Karen McCullah, but Kaling and Goor will start from scratch rather than making minor edits, according to Deadline.

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde was released in 2003 to negative reviews, but proved to be a box office success. The first film and its sequel spawned a Broadway musical in 2007, which was nominated for seven Tony awards.

Kaling recently released the loosely autobiographical Netflix comedy series Never Have I Ever about an Indian-American teenage girl. In a four-star review, NME called the show “a sharp, thoughtful comedy you’ll probably watch in one sitting.”

Goor has written on both The Daily Show and Late Night With Conan O’Brien, and co-created the Andy Samberg-led comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Elsewhere, Reese Witherspoon recently signed on to star in two Netflix-produced romantic comedies. The first, Your Place or Mine, focuses on a long-distance friendship.

The second will be an adaptation of Sarah Haywood’s novel The Cactus, telling the story of a family inheritance debacle and a love triangle. Both will be produced by Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine.

The post Mindy Kaling and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ creator Dan Goor to write ‘Legally Blonde 3’ script appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

6 5 14
Load more comments
  1. porema4596
    porema4596 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless......www.Worksbaar.com
    ...show more
  2. gicedi766
    Emma_ I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here........ www.work75.com
    ...show more
  3. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/7yO5Yi
    ...show more
  4. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> kutt.it/7yO5Yi
    ...show more
  5. AlexaMisstres1
    AlexaMiss Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/14l1
    ...show more
  6. moltipegni
    Thass ences Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>>www.gocash9.com
    ...show more
  7. Lyricsseries
    Lyricsseries Mind Blowing Articles  Lyricsseries is the Hindi or English song lyrics website where you can find the latest movies and albums song lyrics written in Hindi or English both fonts. www.lyricsseries.com
    ...show more
  8. Lyricsseries
    Lyricsseries Mind Blowing Articles  Lyricsseries is the Hindi or English song lyrics website where you can find the latest song lyrics. www.lyricsseries.com
    ...show more
  9. nayope7241
    DelmarCMoore I am now making more than 350 dollars per day by working online from home without investing any money.Join this link posting job now and start earning without investing or selling anything. Follow Instructions Here..............www.money87.com
    ...show more
  10. mibapo9400
    mibapo9400 My last month's online earning was $17930 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and  in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website......... HERE══════►►► www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.