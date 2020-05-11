Search

Leon Bridges and John Mayer share quarantine video for ‘Inside Friend’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • May 11, 2020

All proceeds from the track are being donated to the MusiCares COVID-19 relief fund

Leon Bridges and John Mayer have shared the music video for their recent single ‘Inside Friend’ – watch it below.

All proceeds from the track, which was released last month, will be donated to MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, a project set up by The Recording Academy to assist musicians and professionals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday (May 8), the pair shared the official music video for ‘Inside Friend’. Shot while in quarantine, the video is presented as a split-screen video featuring clips of each artist in self-isolation.

Bridges is seen singing in his kitchen and flipping burgers on a barbeque in his garden, while Mayer, who is currently spending his quarantine in Montana, delivers one of his signature guitar solos in a field, with a gorgeous mountain scene behind him.

Watch the video for ‘Inside Friend’ below:

 

‘Inside Friend’ is the latest in a string of new collaborations from Bridges, including ‘Texas Sun’, a collaborative EP with Khruangbin, and ‘July’ with Noah Cyrus.

Earlier this year, Machine Gun Kelly shared a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Waiting On the World to Change’.

Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th instalment sees the rapper/rocker put his own spin on John Mayer’s 2006 single.

Taken from the singer-songwriter’s third studio album ‘Continuum’, the song was also used as part of Barack Obama’s historic 2008 presidential campaign.

