Search

Discover

NEWS

Megadeth’s David Ellefson shares metal cover of Post Malone’s ‘Over Now’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • May 11, 2020

The track is set to land on the debut album from Ellefson's self-titled solo band

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson has shared a metal cover version of Post Malone‘s ‘Over Now’ – listen to it below.

Set to land on the debut album from Ellefson’s self-titled solo band, which is due out in October, the orignal version of ‘Over Now’ featured on Posty’s 2018 album ‘beerbongs & bentleys’, and was co-written by Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee.

“We’re all fans of Posty, and he’s also been a huge fan of Megadeth and all things metal,” Ellefson said in a press release. “The old adage used to be that if you could strip a song down to just an acoustic guitar and a vocal, you probably had a great song.

“But times have changed now, that if you can take a song from another genre, and seamlessly transform it to a completely different genre, it just proves what a great song it really is.”

Listen to Ellefson’s cover of ‘Over Now’ below:

Last month, Post Malone hosted a Nirvana tribute livestream on YouTube.

Taking place in aid of The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO), the set saw Post joined by Travis Barker on drums, Brian Lee on bass and Nick Mac on guitar.

Among the covers were versions of ‘Lounge Act’, ‘On A Plain’ and ‘Heart-Shaped Box’. Post also paid tribute to Kurt Cobain, wearing a flowery dress throughout the set.

Meanwhile, a collaboration between Post Malone and Lil Uzi Vert could be on the way, according to Posty’s manager.

Dre London uploaded an old clip of Posty and Lil Uzi Vert hanging out backstage at a concert in 2015 to Instagram. In the caption, he teased a potential collaboration between the two on the new album.

“I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015 To see the levels they’ve brought it to is amazing!!” he wrote. “I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!”

The post Megadeth’s David Ellefson shares metal cover of Post Malone’s ‘Over Now’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 2 8
  1. AlexandraNurse
    Alexandra Hi!💚 If you want to pull me on your stick,💦💧 then message me where we can meet. 💚Message there ==>> v.ht/bw2Ko
    ...show more
  2. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> v.ht/bw2Ko
    ...show more
  3. LarisaMiss
    Larisaa ✅✅Looking for hook up with a stranger! ⚡⚡ Ready for any experiments! ⚡⚡ --==>>> v.ht/bw2Ko
    ...show more
  4. kagagix386
    kagagix386 Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks......www.Richfly2.com
    ...show more
  5. xoget42679
    xoget42679 My best friend's sister-in-law makes $61 an hour on the computer. She has been out of work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $12632 just working on the computer for a few hours. Follow Instructions Here...................Www.Work83.com
    ...show more
  6. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more
  7. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery ★★ I look for the good man. ⚡⚡ I would be your⚡ Mis︆︆tress!!❤❤ Pun︆︆ish me! ➤➤=>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more
  8. SelenaGoog20
    SelenaVery Hi, I am 💥💦 a teen beau︆︆tiful girl .. 💋but still lo︆︆nely.💚 I do not like to sit here. If you want to know me closer, write me there❤ ==>> kutt.it/vyvSeB
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.