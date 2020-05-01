Search

Discover

NEWS

Justin Timberlake shares new coronavirus-inspired version of ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Patrick Clarke • May 01, 2020

"Spring/Summer 2020. Thanks for this internet."

Justin Timberlake has shared a new version of the NSYNC-inspired ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme with a coronavirus-inspired update.

Based around his old boy-band’s 2000 single ‘It’s Gonna Be Me, the meme originated in 2012 when a Tumblr user poked fun at a misheard lyric, and has since gone viral every spring.

The meme proved so popular that in 2014 then-president of the United States Barack Obama shared a picture of him and the singer with the caption.

 

It's gonna be May.

Posted by Barack Obama on Wednesday, April 30, 2014

With this year’s resurrection of the meme taking an unsurprisingly coronavirus-oriented twist, Timberlake himself shared a throwback photo from the early 2000s, with added face mask.

Speaking to Captial FM in 2016, Timberlake went in depth on ‘It’s Gonna Be Me’ and its becoming a meme, blaming the song’s producer Max Martin.

“I will say, in my defense, Max Martin made me sing ‘me’ that way. I think he just wanted me to sound like I was from Tennessee.’ ‘I just want to throw Max Martin on the chopping block for that one. But thank you Max, because we have the meme of the century.

Meanwhile Timberlake recently shared new music in the form of his Anderson .Paak collaboration ‘Don’t Slack’.

Taken from the soundtrack to the film Trolls: World Tour, an accompanying video featured Anna Kendrick.

The post Justin Timberlake shares new coronavirus-inspired version of ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 4 2
  1. perama7435
    perama It is the need of hour to stay at home avoid corona virus, but do not sit idol and work online and make full use of this hostage period. I am making $75 per hour on my laptop. Here is link to work no instant expense join for free for more detail .....www.mywork5.com
    ...show more
  2. lestikurdo
    lestikurdo ●▬▬▬▬PART TIME JOBS▬▬▬▬▬●I am makng $165 associate degree hour functioning from home. i used to be shocked at a similar time as my neighbour suggested Pine Tree State she become averaging $ninety 5 but I see the approach it works currently. I expertise lots freedom currently that i am my personal boss. that's what I do......↓↓↓↓COPY THIS SITE↓↓↓↓HERE☛.............. www.richfly2.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.