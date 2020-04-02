Lindsay Lohan Shares Snippet of Her New Song 'Back to Me' — Her First Single in 12 Years

The Mean Girls actress, 33, shared an 18-second snippet of her new song, titled “Back to Me,” on her social media accounts on Wednesday.

The electro-pop track — set to be released on Friday — will be her first official single in 12 years, following the release of 2008’s “Bossy.”

“I know that everything changes / hard things turn to basics,” Lohan croons on the new track. “Now I’m coming back to me.”

Alongside the teaser, Lohan also opened up about the inspiration behind the tune, writing on her Instagram and Twitter, “The song is about rediscovering and accepting oneself, shutting out the noise and moving forward and letting the past go. Living in the now.”

The musical preview comes just a day after Lohan shared a cryptic 30-second video montage on her Instagram teasing her return to the entertainment industry. The star has since deleted all previous posts from her profile on the social media platform.

The video opens with a clip of a blurry TV and quickly cuts to show three box TVs placed on the ground in a dim room surrounded by brick walls. Various clips of Lohan from past controversial news stories begin to roll. In the first snap, the words “Evolution of Lindsay Lohan” are written across the monitor.

The video then cuts to someone saying, “I heard Lindsay Lohan —,” followed by audio of a slew of newscasters saying Lohan’s name. As old news footage of Lohan continues to play, the voices progress quicker until an explosion erupts on the screen followed by a smiley face.

“I’m back! 👀” she captioned the mysterious post, sharing a link that redirected to her website.

Lohan previously teased her American comeback during an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper in January, saying, “I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year.”

“And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys,” she said at the time.

Lohan later told fans that she would release her third album at the end of February — thought the record has yet to drop.

Last year, after signing a record deal with Casablanca Records, Lohan shared an EDM-tinged club track titled “Xanax” in a now-deleted video on her Instagram. However, the song was never released as an official single.