Nicole Richie Raps About Bees and Plants as Her 'Trap Queen' Alter Ego in Nikki Fre$h Trailer

By PEOPLE/Jodi Guglielmi • April 02, 2020

Nicole Richie is adding “trap icon” to her resume — wellness trap icon, that is.

The trailer for Richie’s upcoming Quibi comedy series Nikki Fre$h was released Thursday, following the star as she embarks on a new career path.

“I am looking for music that only I can make,” she says to her husband Joel Madden and his brother Benji Madden. “I want to make music about things that are important to me.”

So what are those things? Plants, bees and interspecies.

“Conscious trap is music for everybody — teachers, rabbis, Virgos. But mostly, moms and gays,” she explains. “I’m bringing a voice to our planet.”

RELATED: Quibi to Launch with Sophie Turner, Idris Elba, Murder House Projects — See Exclusive Photos

In order to create socially conscious and educational rhymes, Richie, 38, will meet with real-life seekers and consciousness experts to learn ways to better serve not only our bodies but our planet as a whole.

“Wellness has a new voice,” she declares.

And the outcome certainly doesn’t disappoint.

“U-G-L-Y, this is for the veggies, they just trying to survive,” she raps in one song.

RELATED: What Is Quibi? All About the Streaming Platform Backed by Jennifer Lopez and Zac Efron

Along with starring in the series, Richie also serves as an executive producer. Music on the series will be overseen by Joel and Benji Madden’s MDDN.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” launches April 6 and is focused on quality content for millennials, telling stories in chapters of 10 minutes or less.

The app is now available for pre-order. The streaming service is currently offering a 90-day free trial to those who sign-up at Quibi.com before April 30.

