Search

Discover

NEWS

HBO commissions ‘The Last of Us’ TV series

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • March 06, 2020

'Chernobyl' showrunner Craig Mazin is behind the video game adaptation

HBO have commissioned a TV adaptation of the hugely popular video game The Last Of Us.

Released in 2013, the Sony and Naughty Dog creation went on to become one of the biggest-selling video games of all time.

HBO have now green-lit a TV version of The Last of Us, with Chernobyl showrunner Craig Mazin set to helm the series (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The writer and creative director of The Last Of Us, Neil Druckmann, will co-write and executively produce the forthcoming TV series, with the project set to be a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions.

“Neil Druckmann is without question the finest storyteller working in the video game medium, and The Last of Us is his magnum opus,” Mazin said in a statement yesterday (March 5). “Getting a chance to adapt this breathtaking work of art has been a dream of mine for years, and I’m so honoured to do it in partnership with Neil.”

Druckmann added: “From the first time I sat down to talk with Craig I was equally blown away by his approach to narrative and his love and deep understanding of The Last of Us.

“With Chernobyl, Craig and HBO created a tense, harrowing, emotional masterpiece. I couldn’t think of better partners to bring the story of The Last of Us to life as a television show.”

Chernobyl went on to become the highest-rated show on IMDb after its release in May 2019.

The post HBO commissions ‘The Last of Us’ TV series appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 5 3
  1. Anstere
    KennyWParker My buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been without artwork for five months however final month her charge emerges as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site... www.morning6.com
    ...show more
  2. Stella7909
    StellaCrazy Hi .. 💋 do you mind being mast︆︆urbated together? 💥💦 write me here ==>> bit.do/fyd4B
    ...show more
  3. Naser805
    Naser لمشاهدة القصة كاملة شاهدها على هذا الرابط ولاتنسى الاشتراك بالقناة youtu.be/omFvpbl9-oE
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.