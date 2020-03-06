Amy Winehouse’s family say biopic will tell the “real” story of late singer’s life

Amy Winehouse‘s family have confirmed that they’re in the early stages of creating a biopic and a show about the late singer.

A big-screen take on Winehouse’s life, approved by her family, was originally set to begin filming in 2019, with an unknown actress tackling the role of the iconic singer.

Cameras are yet to start rolling on the project, but the late ‘Black To Black’ singer’s family say they are still planning to show the “real Amy” on the big screen.

Speaking at Winehouse’s induction into the Music Walk of Fame in London, her father Mitch told NME: “There’s a couple of things I can’t elucidate, if that’s the right word. I can’t really elaborate on, but yeah, there will be something like that, and a show.

“It’s something we’re very much looking forward to. To re-introduce people to Amy, but the real Amy. The one who loved people and was loved and had people all around her. A real positive image of Amy.”

When asked if the film will follow the glossy formula of Oscar-winning biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, he replied: “A different story of course, but it will be going along similar lines I guess, although we haven’t got that far. It’s all very exciting.”

It was previously reported that Monumental Pictures’ Debra Hayward and Alison Owen, the mother of fellow British singer Lily Allen, will produce the film, with Kinky Boots scribe Geoff Deane on board to write the story of Winehouse’s life.

NME has contacted Monumental Pictures to confirm if they are still attached to the project.

Wednesday’s ceremony also saw Winehouse joining the likes of The Who and Madness in being inducted into Camden’s Music Walk of Fame.

Up to 20 stones are expected to be eventually laid in the North London spot, while augmented reality (AR) technology will allow the streets to effectively become a living museum.

A new exhibition focused on Winehouse also opened in January 2020.

The post Amy Winehouse’s family say biopic will tell the “real” story of late singer’s life appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.