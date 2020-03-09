Search

Idlewild announce special 25th anniversary UK shows

By Will Richards • March 09, 2020

The November tour wraps up with a hometown show in Edinburgh

Idlewild have announced details of a special UK tour, marking their 25th anniversary as a band.

The Scottish rockers, who released their most recent album, ‘Interview Music’, in 2019, will head around the country in November.

The dates begin in Cardiff at Tramshed on November 4, before the band play London, Manchester, Dublin and Belfast, before finishing the tour with a hometown show in Edinburgh at the Usher Hall.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on Friday (March 13) at 9am.

Speaking of the tour, frontman Roddy Woomble says:”When Rod, Colin and I met and formed idlewild in 1995, I don’t suppose any of us expected that we’d still be playing shows and recording songs together twenty five years later.

“It feels great to get the chance to celebrate the records and songs we have made together over the last quarter of a century with our fans, and these very special concerts will feature all the band members who have been part of the Idlewild family and story since 1995.

‘Interview Music’ came out last April. In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote: Free from commercial constraints, Idlewild are reinvigorated.

“‘Interview Music’ is their best work in 17 years. They seem driven by the joy of making music great again. It won’t change the world, but record is a wonderful world all of their own.”

Idlewild will play:

November
4th – Tramshed, Cardiff
5th – Electric Brixton, London
9th  – O2 Ritz, Manchester
10th – Button Factory, Dublin
11th – The Empire, Belfast
14th – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

