Dolly Parton Jokes 'I Know I Look Artificial but I'm Totally Real Inside' in New Documentary

A&E is paying tribute to country legend Dolly Parton with her own documentary special — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

Set to be part of a trilogy of specials that honor other country megastars Willie Nelson and Kenny Rodgers, Biography: Dolly follows the “9 to 5” singer’s extraordinary journey over the years.

From her childhood spent in poverty to her early days in Nashville, Tennessee, the documentary will also cover her multiple hit songs and recent 50th anniversary celebration at The Grand Ole Opry as well.

“I wanted to be seen, I wanted to be recognized, I wanted to be a star,” Parton shares at the introduction of the promo. “I know I look artificial, but I might surprise you. I’m totally real inside.”

Various friends and fellow musicians of Parton’s such as Jane Fonda and Linda Perry speak about the country megastar in the short clip as scenes of Parton throughout the years splash across the screen.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Parton herself, Chris Stapleton, Kylie Minogue, Lily Tomlin and other friends are set to join in the two-hour feature to reflect on one of music’s most beloved stars.

Following Biography: Dolly, a Willie Nelson feature will premiere right after that pays tribute to Nelson’s seven-decade long career through emotional performances, interviews and behind the scenes concert footage.

Titled, Willie Nelson: American Outlaw, the documentary will give viewers a front row seat at Nashville’s one night only Willie Nelson tribute concert featuring an incredible line up of performers including George Strait, Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow and many others.

Biography: Kenny Rogers — the third installment in the A&E docuseries — will premiere the following day on April 13 at 9 p.m. EST.

That special will trace Rogers life from the rise and fall of The First Edition, the iconic release of “The Gambler,” and to the height of his career as a successful solo artist, actor and pop-culture icon.

The documentary feature is produced by Man Alive Entertainment for A&E Network and is directed and produced by Francis Whately.

Biography: Dolly premieres on Sunday April 12 at 8 p.m. EST.