Listen to Little Dragon’s energetic new single ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’, featuring Kali Uchis

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Sam Moore • March 04, 2020

Taken from the band's upcoming new album 'New Me, Same Us'

Little Dragon have shared their Kali Uchis-featuring new single ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’ — check out the spritely track below.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming new album ‘New Me, Same Us’, which is set for release on March 27 on Ninja Tune.

Today (March 4) Little Dragon have released ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’, featuring guest vocals from Uchis — you can hear the track below.

“We are super excited Kali features on this track,” Little Dragon said in a statement about  ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’. “All of a sudden at the end of last year, this version appeared in our emails like a beautiful Christmas gift.

“She put her twist on it and gave the track an amazing energy. Did we mention we also love her?!”

Little Dragon will celebrate the release of ‘Are You Feeling Sad?’ with a special DJ set at Rough Trade East in London on March 27 — you can head here for more details on that event.

The band’s latest European tour will begin in Gothenburg on Saturday (March 7), and will culminate with a gig at the O2 Brixton Academy in London on March 26 — check out their upcoming live dates below.

March
7 – Musikens Hus – Gothenburg, Sweden *SOLD OUT*
9 – Berns – Stockholm, Sweden
10 – VEGA – Coopenhagen, Denmark *SOLD OUT*
12 – Festsaal Kreuzberg – Berlin, Germany *SOLD OUT*
13 – Niebo – Warsaw, Poland *SOLD OUT*
15 – Roxy – Prague, Czech Republic
16 – Flex – Vienna, Austria
18 – Mascotte – Zurich, Switzerland
19 – Santeria Toscana 31 – Milan, Italy
21 – Botanique – Brussels, Belgium *SOLD OUT*
23 – Melkweg – Amsterdam, Netherlands
25 – Gaîté Lyrique – Paris, France *SOLD OUT*
26 – O2 Brixton Academy – London

2 2 4
