Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud’s new collaboration inspired by Juice WRLD’s death

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed how he and Yungblud created a new collaboration after spending an evening mourning the death of Juice WRLD in December 2019.

The rapper, who previously joined forces with Yungblud on ‘I’m Not OK’, revealed that their next collaboration is titled ‘Body Bag’. It will feature on ‘Tickets to My Downfall’, his forthcoming fifth album.

Describing the track as “so sick”, he explained: “Me and Yungblud got together to drink some beer after Juice had passed because we were just like, ‘Times are short. Let’s link up'”.

“And the weirdest night happened and we went to the studio the next day and wrote a song about that,” he continued. “And that felt like a smash, too.”

Speaking of the record, he said it was the most “proud” he has been of his work to date.

“More than anything, I just want people to listen to this album and hear me push the norm and really be inspired to break out of their box and potentially tap into something that’s great,” he said.

“I’m the most proud of an album that I’ve ever been.”

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jared Higgins, died after overdosing on pills during a flight to Chicago where law enforcement officers were waiting to search the plane upon landing. He allegedly took the pills in an attempt to hide them from police.

Machine Gun Kelly also recently shared a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Waiting On the World to Change’. Released as part of MGK’s #LockDownSessions, a series of cover songs recorded while the world is in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak, the 12th instalment sees the rapper/rocker putting his own spin on John Mayer’s 2006 single.

Last week, he also teamed up with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker for a cover of Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’.

Other songs MGK has covered as part of his #LockDownSessions series include Nirvana‘s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’, The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes the Sun’ and KiD CuDi‘s ‘Pursuit of Happiness’.

The post Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud’s new collaboration inspired by Juice WRLD’s death appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.