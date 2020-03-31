Search

Watch Dua Lipa and her band give video conference performance on James Corden’s ‘HomeFest’

March 31, 2020

Lockdown can't stop Lipa

Dua Lipa and her band performed via video conference call as part of James Corden’s HomeFest special.

The TV presenter took The Late Late Show into his garage in LA last night (March 30) to showcase performances from artists across the world direct from their homes.

Lipa joined the show from her flat in London and enlisted the help of her band and backing dancers from their respective homes for a special performance of ‘Don’t Start Now’. Each member was shown over a constantly changing split-screen.

“Sending you all love and healthhh from OUR HOUSE TO YOURS,” Lipa captioned a video of the performance on her Instagram page. Watch it below now.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Sending you all love and healthhh from OUR HOUSE TO YOURS ❤ #Homefest @j_corden. #FutureNostalgia out nowwww

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

 

In a recent interview, the pop star discussed gender disparity and sexism in the music industry. “There’s a lot less scrutiny of male pop stars,” she told the Sunday Times. “The way women are described compared to men, it’s, like, she is wearing shorts? ‘She puts on a leggy display!’

“I just feel I’m here because I do music, but when people write articles like that about me, it takes it away from my talent and makes me a thing. An object. People like to just objectify women.”

Lipa released her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ last week (March 27). In a five-star review, NME said: “When she made this album, the musician couldn’t know just how awful a state the world would be upon it’s released. But that just makes her achieving her mission all the more important. ‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

