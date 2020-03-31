Normal People: new trailer, photos and confirmed release date for Sally Rooney BBC adaptation

Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Normal People is soon coming to the small screen, and more details have been confirmed for the upcoming series.

The book is being turned into a 12-part drama which will be released as one boxset on BBC Three on April 26, 2020.

Normal People stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Cold Feet) and newcomer Paul Mescal as Marianne and Connell, following their complicated relationship from their school days to time together at Trinity College.

A new trailer has been released, as well as more photos from the series. Watch below:

Normal People was Rooney’s second novel, after the equally successful Conversations with Friends, which has since also been confirmed as an upcoming series.

Both shows are helmed by Room director Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie McDonald (Howard’s End), while Rooney has penned the scripts.

Of the show, Sally Rooney said: “As a longtime admirer of Lenny Abrahamson’s work, it’s a special privilege for me to be working alongside him on the adaptation of Normal People.

“I couldn’t be happier with the cast and team we’ve put together, and I’m very excited to watch them bringing new life to the story onscreen.”

Take a look at the new photos below:









Normal People will be premiering on BBC Three on April 26.

