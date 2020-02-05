‘Spiral’: Chris Rock hunts a cop killer in trailer for ‘Saw’ reboot

The first trailer for Chris Rock’s Saw reboot, Spiral, has landed.

Spiral, also titled Spiral: From The Book of Saw, is a fresh installment of the horror franchise that’s injected, as Rock previously stated, with a little more humor than its noughties counterparts.

In the trailer’s opening sequence we see Rock (Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks) tease his rookie partner William Schen (portrayed by Max Minghella) about the perils of sacrificing weekends to work as a cop. Before long, they’re called on to respond to the murder of a fellow officer – and a series of grisly cop killings ensues.

Lionsgate Movies was forced to release the trailer today (February 5) after it was leaked on Reddit.

The name Spiral derives from the famous painted red spirals on Billy the Puppet, the ventriloquist doll that features in the Saw franchise.

Its official plot synopsis reads: “Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel ‘Zeke’ Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

Rock previously said of the new film, which is due for release on May 15, “By the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw… it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humor here and there. We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw” [via Movieweb].





Darren Lynn Bousman, who has helmed three Saw movies to date, is on directing duties while long-time Saw producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules also return.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake told Variety last May: “When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that re-imagines and spins off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in.

“Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is out in UK cinemas on May 15.

