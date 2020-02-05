7 reasons to watch ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is DC’s criminally fun blockbuster coming to a cinema near you this Friday. Set in the depths of Gotham City, it follows the newly-single Harley Quinn, played by Margot Robbie, who’s solo projects are cut short when she’s forced to team up with a group of extraordinary women to take down the ruthless crime lord Roman Sionis, played by Ewan McGregor – and rescue a young girl in the process.

But if you still need persuading to book your cinema tickets, we’ve got you covered. Here are seven reasons you should drop by the multiplex this weekend and fill your eyeballs with Birds of Prey.

1. Harley Quinn is next-level brilliant

Was Margot Robbie born to play Harley Quinn? Almost definitely. Her razor-sharp delivery and comic timing are second to none as HQ; and combined with the character’s epic fighting skills, flawless clown-inspired wardrobe, and ‘don’t fuck with me’ attitude, the iconic antihero reaches new heights in her most devilishly delightful appearance on screen yet.

2. The soundtrack absolutely slaps

Featuring killer new tunes from awesome female artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, Halsey, Summer Walker and Maisie Peters, Birds of Prey: The Album totally smashes it. Your 2020 playlist is already sorted and it’s only February! Don’t mention it.

3. You’ll meet your new favourite comic book star

The latest instalment in the DC Extended Universe sees Harley Quinn team up with a fearless, all-female squad to take down crime lord Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). In Birds of Prey, we’ll also be introduced to Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), giving you plenty of options for your new favorite comic book star (as well as your next Halloween costume).

4. The villains are deliciously evil

In Birds of Prey we’ve got two iconic DC villains brought to the screen. Roman Sionis, aka Black Mask – a brutal crime lord who likes to torture his unfortunate victims – and Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), a ruthless killer who carves a tally mark onto his body every time he kills someone. Savage, merciless and quite terrifying, as well as darkly funny, these two are your favorite worst nightmare, and well and truly earn the film it’s R rating.

5. It’s an all-out action spectacle

The film is loaded with explosions, death-defying stunts and epic fight scenes, including perhaps our favorite Harley Quinn moment of all time. You’ll have to wait to see what that entails though…

6. It’s laugh-out-loud funny

Apart from the bonkers action and mind-blowing visual effects, Birds of Prey also packs in a lot of laughs. What with Harley providing plenty of hilarious one-liners and constantly breaking the fourth wall, Roman’s brilliant, darkly humorous quips, and the cast’s rapid back and forth banter, the film is pure unadulterated madness.

7. You can get a special Collector’s Edition of NME to read alongside the film

To celebrate the release of Birds of Prey, NME are releasing a special Collector’s Edition that’s filled with insane content. Inside your free copy, you’ll be able to read interviews with up-and-coming female artists, learn how to cosplay like a champ and get the lowdown on 50 badass female creators, artists and activists you should know about for 2020. Copies are available in London stations and HMV, as well as selected record shops and comic book stores. For the full list of stores stocking the magazine click here.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) will be released on February 7, 2020

