‘Atypical’ renewed for fourth and final season by Netflix

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Ella Kemp • February 26, 2020

I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story," the show's creator said

Coming-of-age comedy series Atypical has been renewed by Netflix for a fourth and final season.

The show premiered in 2017, with the third season airing on the streaming platform last November.

“I’m thrilled we’ll be doing a season four of Atypical,” series creator Robia Rashad said to Variety about the 10-episode final season. “And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story.

“Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show. Thank you for being so open to Sam’s voice and stories, and those of the entire Gardner family.

Rashad added: “It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”

Atypical tells the story of Sam, a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, finding his feet in his relationships and sense of self. The show stars Keir Gilchrist as Sam, alongside Jennifer Jason Leigh, Michae Rapaport, Brigette Lundy-Paine and more.

The fourth season of Atypical is scheduled for a 2021 release.

