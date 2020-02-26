Search

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says he considers Alex Turner to be “in another league to me as a songwriter”

By Sam Moore • February 26, 2020

He added that the Arctic Monkeys frontman "can't play drums as good as me

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has spoken about the high regard in which he holds Alex Turner, admitting that he considers the Arctic Monkeys frontman to be “in another league to me as a songwriter.”

Parker was speaking to Beats 1‘s Matt Wilkinson for the ‘5 Best Songs On Apple Music’ feature, in which he selected tracks by the likes of Kanye West, Daft Punk and Led Zeppelin.

During the interview Parker spoke about his admiration for Turner, revealing that he considers the Sheffield musician to be “in another league to me as a songwriter.”

“Absolutely. [Although] he can’t play drums as good as me,” Parker added. Confirming that the two still haven’t worked on music together, Parker did reveal that they do now “live down the street from each other.”

Kevin Parker (Picture: Mark Horton/Getty Images)

“I was in his pool the other day. He wasn’t there at the time,” Parker said, before joking: “I didn’t jump his fence… Yeah. Jumped the fence. No, I didn’t.”

Parker also told Wilkinson that he doesn’t intend to have another five-year gap between albums, like there was between 2015’s ‘Currents’ and the recently released album ‘The Slow Rush’.

“At some point it’s got to dry up, right?” Parker said when he was asked about not wanting to lose his songwriting magic. “So I guess you’ve just got to enjoy it and make the most of it while you can. Don’t worry, I promise it [the next album] won’t take five years.”

Earlier this month, Parker spoke in another interview about why he revised the track ‘Borderline’ on ‘The Slow Rush’.

The post Tame Impala's Kevin Parker says he considers Alex Turner to be "in another league to me as a songwriter" appeared first on NME.

