Search

Discover

NEWS

Hayley Williams debuts ‘Petals For Armor’ songs live for Tiny Desk session

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Richards • December 09, 2020

"I've never done this without Paramore"

Hayley Williams has performed an NPR Tiny Desk (Home Session), giving live premieres of tracks from her debut solo album.

Williams and her band, which included Julien Baker on guitar, played three tracks from ‘Petals For Armor’, which came out in May.

“I’ve never done this without Paramore,” the rock band’s vocalist said, while playing through ‘Pure Love’, ‘Taken’ and ‘Dead Horse’ from the debut album.

Watch Hayley Williams’ Tiny Desk session below.

Williams is the latest in a host of artists to recreate NPR’s legendary Tiny Desk series in their homes across the 2020 lockdown.

Over the past few months, Dua Lipa has brought ‘Future Nostalgia’ to life, Adrianne Lenker has shared tracks from her trailer, BTS took over a Seoul record store, Arlo Parks set herself up at the kitchen table, Bright Eyes performed a cross-country session and more.

Hayley Williams released ‘Petals For Armor’ back in May. A four-star NME review said the album was filled with “fiercely vulnerable alt-pop,” writing: “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”

Later this month (December 18), Williams will follow up ‘Petals For Armor’ with a new EP called ‘Self-Serenades’. The three-track record will include stripped-back renditions of ‘Simmer’ and ‘Why We Ever’, as well as a previously-unreleased song ‘Find Me Here’.

Williams also recently took to social media to reaffirm Paramore’s stance against homophobia, suggesting that the band’s intolerance for anti-LGBTQ views was a reason why former members left the group.

The post Hayley Williams debuts ‘Petals For Armor’ songs live for Tiny Desk session appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

6 5 13
Load more comments
  1. judithjamm.s061.9.83
    ChasityJames I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life………… WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  2. JenniferrBurke
    JenniferBurke **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định, soi kèo trận đấu giữa Man United - Man City ngày 13/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-man-city-ngay-13-12-2020/
    ...show more
  4. AliciaGogo
    Alicia ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> v.ht/MLyc
    ...show more
  5. AliciaGogo
    Alicia ★★ Lonely girl looking for a partner for the entertainment!➤➤ Only men 18 ye︆︆ars older. I am waiting for you.❤ ==>> v.ht/MLyc
    ...show more
  6. rabeccahawk
    rabeccahawk I’m making over $7k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is where i started.......... Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  7. AnnaKarii
    Annaa You want to know me better ⚡⚡ Then do not wait and co︆︆py the link and call me.✅ Just be✅ =>> kutt.it/RILV47
    ...show more
  8. gurvive
    gurvive I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do............_www.urgentprofit.com
    ...show more
  9. yzeroua
    yzeroua Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  10. TinaWorthy12
    TinaWorthy Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $28775 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do........ Www.NetPay1.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.