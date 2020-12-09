Search

Discover

NEWS

Pringles mascot reveals full body following John Oliver’s request

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Ella Kemp • December 09, 2020

“Do I need to know this? No. I don’t. Do I want to? Yes, very badly."

Pringles have revealed the full body of their iconic mascot for John Oliver.

The talkshow host mused on the fact he had never seen the body of the Pringles mascot on Last Week Tonight, sending the crisps company a dare to unveil the full character.

“Do I need to know this? No. I don’t. Do I want to? Yes, very badly so much so that I’m willing to give then thousand dollars to Feeding America if Pringles answers my question,” Oliver said in a video posted on his YouTube channel on Monday (December 7).

Pringles then obliged, posting reveal on their social accounts. “The moment @IamJohnOliver and @LastWeekTonight have been waiting for,” they wrote. “In honor of every second John has thought of Mr. P’s body, we are donating $1 to @feedingamerica, which happens to be $10K.”

 

Together, John Oliver and Pringles have raised $20,000 for Feeding America with the new stunt.

In his final show of the year, John Oliver told 2020 to “get fucked” in his yearly recap. “2020 was absolutely terrible and I really hope next year is going to be better, but the truth is [that] what happens next is up to all of us,” he said.

“It’s going to depend on how willing we are to fight, how well we learned from what’s happened and how much we are able to care about each other.”

Oliver noted the deaths of Chadwick Boseman, John Lewis and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and included videos of police brutality in following George Floyd’s death.

He added: “Let tomorrow be about solutions. Today is about vengeance… fuck you, 2020. Get fucked.”

The post Pringles mascot reveals full body following John Oliver’s request appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

6 6 9
  1. yzeroua
    yzeroua Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. albert5445
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  3. albert5445
    Albert Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  4. StellaGafyy
    Stella Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> bit.do/fLAtg
    ...show more
  5. judithjamm.s061.9.83
    ChasityJames I quit working at shoprite to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $45 to 85 per/h. Without a doubt, this is the easiest and most financially rewarding job I’ve ever had. I actually started 6 months ago and this has totally changed my life………… WWW.NETPAY1.COM
    ...show more
  6. JenniferrBurke
    JenniferBurke **Makes $140 to $180 per day online work and i received $16894 in one month online acting from home.I am a daily student and work simply one to a pair of hours in my spare time.Everybody will do that job and online makes extra cash by simply...open this site.......-----------> Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more
  7. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Nhận định, soi kèo trận đấu giữa Man United - Man City ngày 13/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-man-city-ngay-13-12-2020/
    ...show more
  8. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/nd05z
    ...show more
  9. AliciaGogo
    Alicia Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> gg.gg/nd05z
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.