‘The Mandalorian’: fan decodes Boba Fett’s message in latest episode

A cryptic message in the most recent episode of The Mandalorian has been decoded by a fan.

Chapter 14, titled ‘The Tragedy’, saw the return of Boba Fett, the only unaltered clone of the famed Jango Fett – with Temuera Morrison returning from Attack of the Clones to play Boba this time around.

A fan took to Reddit to decipher a cryptic message written in the native Mando’a, hiding inside Boba Fett’s armour, following a trip to Tython.

u/kinneroth wrote that the message reads as follows:

Foundling

Took Into

The Year The

Concord Dawn

Mentor Jast

Father Fett

Boba Fett

Explaining the significance of a number of words, fans pointed out that Concord Dawn is Jango’s home planet, while Mentor Jast could nod to the character Jaster Mereel who was a part of the Mandalorian Civil War, and rescued Jango from Concord Dawn and considered him like a son.

Official channels are yet to confirm or deny the significance of the translated message in the series.

In a recap of the most recent episode, NME said Chapter 14 “packs a lot of story into a very short episode”, adding: “Boba Fett is pretty much the whole reason we have The Mandalorian – the coolest looking Star Wars character whose wasted potential in the films made him a cult fan favourite.”

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian recently revealed the real name of Baby Yoda, in ‘Chapter 13: The Jedi’, which is Grogu.

The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6 is streaming on Disney+ now

