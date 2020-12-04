PJ Harvey shares Nick Cave collage to announce ‘Is This Desire?’ vinyl reissue

PJ Harvey has announced a vinyl reissue of her 1998 album ‘Is This Desire?’, as well as sharing a collage of Nick Cave that she created to inform the sound of the original record.

Marking the latest in her ongoing series of reissues, Harvey will re-release ‘Is This Desire’ on January 29, 2021 via UMe/Island, alongside a separate demo compilation of tracks from the album.

Sharing the collage on Instagram, Harvey explained how Cave influenced the original album.

“I’m very happy to be releasing the Is This Desire? demos for the first time,” she wrote.

“When I am writing an album the demos of the songs capture the atmosphere of the moment in a way that can never be replicated. I made this collage for Nick during the time I was writing this album, and in some ways the words of the collage went on to inform the song, Is This Desire?, and indeed the whole album.”

The collage features a photo of the pair together prior to the album’s 1998 release, alongside a series of quotations – with one stating: “Even the skies seem to be happy tonight”.

The collage is currently on display at Cave’s official ‘Stranger Than Kindness’ exhibition at The Black Diamond in Copenhagen.

You can listen to Harvey’s demo of ‘Angelene’ from the record below.

The record’s release follows the reissue of Harvey’s third studio album, ‘To Bring You My Love’, which arrived in September.

It was first announced in May that Harvey’s entire back catalog of albums will be reissued on vinyl over the next 12 months.

